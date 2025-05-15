An array of performers from this year’s Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival will take to the stage next week for a ‘Post Guild’ concert.
Performers during the concert will include this year’s Cleveland Medal winner Ruth Tickle, ‘Songs from the Musicals’ winner Richard Corlett, baritone singer Aire Eisinger and winner of the ‘Girls Solo’ for years five and six Evie Traynor.
The annual concert will be held in St John's Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday, May 21 at 7.30pm.
Helen Robinson, who arranges the concert on behalf of the Methodist Chapel, said: ‘We are delighted to be holding this concert again.
‘It is impossible to attend all the classes at the Guild, so the concert offers the opportunity to hear some of the performers you may have missed.’