The Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) is recruiting for new trustees and a secretary to join its team.
The conservation charity say these voluntary positions offer a unique opportunity to play a key role in the governance and strategic direction of the organisation, which is committed to protecting and enhancing the Isle of Man’s natural heritage and wildlife.
MWT is seeking individuals who are passionate about nature conservation and wish to contribute their expertise to help shape the future of wildlife in the island.
Simon Cain, chair of the board of trustees at MWT said: ’It’s an exciting time for MWT, our charitable work has expanded significantly over the last five years, as our work to conserve and restore Manx nature has become increasingly more important and relevant for people and organisations in the Isle of Man.
‘We are now seeking new trustees for our council to help steer our future trajectory and I’d be delighted to hear from people who might be interested to join.’
MWT is looking for individuals from diverse professional backgrounds to join its board of trustees.
Applicants with experience in conservation, law, finance, or other relevant fields are particularly encouraged to apply.
The secretary role, in addition to acting as trustee, will support the board by ensuring that meetings are well-organised and legal and regulatory requirements are met.
Individuals with a passion for wildlife conservation and a desire to make a positive impact in the Isle of Man’s natural environment are invited to apply especially those with expertise in governance, finance, conservation, or law.
No prior experience in charity governance is required as full training and support will be provided to all trustees.
Those interested in applying for either of the are invited to visit the recruitment page on the Manx Wildlife Trust’s website for more details and information on how to apply.
The deadline for applications is midnight on February 16.
Interviews will be scheduled soon after the application period closes.
For further information about the roles, the recruitment process, or Manx Wildlife Trust, please email [email protected] or visit MWT's website.