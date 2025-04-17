If that’s not enough to inspire you and your day-to-day choices (e.g. should I drive 3 minutes down the road to get a sweet treat or walk instead) I’d like to leave you with a quote from an astronaut (no, not Katy Perry). Ron Garan spent 178 days in space and had a ‘lightbulb moment’ looking down on Earth from the spaceship. He realised how interconnected and interdependent we all are, and that our planet and all life on it is being kept alive by a ‘paper thin layer’ of atmosphere.