Manx author Luke Wilson is celebrating the launch of his second fantasy novel for young adults with a book reading and signing event.
Luke, who writes under the pen name Luke Quane, spent the week leading creative writing workshops in primary schools to inspire the next generation of writers.
He has drawn on memories from his childhood in the island to inspire the fantasy setting of his book series The Caraotha Chronicles.
His action-packed stories follow teenager Albin as he faces monsters, battles with bullies, forges new friendships and finds his strengths.
Luke, who grew up in Maughold, told Island Life: ‘One TT week I went for a walk through the forests above Ballure Reservoir and suddenly found myself surrounded by silence.
‘The noise of the bikes, the crowds, and even the weather just stopped. It was then that I started to think about how no one has any idea that I exist in the forest, and let my mind run away with the idea of whole civilizations hidden in the trees.
‘That’s really where my series takes place, within a small town surrounded by a forest.’
Albin, the titular character, is going through a difficult time in book one, Albin and the Guardians, which was published last year.
Luke explained: ‘The ceremony where the rest of his life will be determined is in a few days, and he doesn’t quite feel like he belongs where the town is trying to place him.
‘Through the course of the book Albin goes on a journey where he finds his true identity, battles bullies, and fights monsters.’
The latest book, Albin and the New Order, takes place a year after the events of the first.
Luke said: ‘Although Albin thought he had saved the day and deserved “a happily ever after”, he discovers he’s far from it.
‘A civilization can’t just change its rules overnight, and Albin finds himself at the forefront of a new battle. One that paves the way for the future of the town.
‘The monsters are back, and Albin must face the trauma of the past year in order to defeat them.’
Luke will be reading from his books at Waterstones, in Douglas, on Saturday (December 9), at 11am and 2pm.
‘I love writing, and I hope the excitement and passion finds its way into my work,’ he said.