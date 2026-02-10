Competitors on four paws are gearing up for the annual Crufts show which is set to take place next month.
Crufts is a major canine event held in the UK each year. It is best known for its championship dog show and the extensive trade exhibition that runs alongside the competition, showcasing dog-related goods and services.
Established in 1891 by Charles Cruft, it has grown to become the largest dog show in the world. More than 20,000 dogs and their handlers from across the globe compete across four days at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC). The event is organised by the Kennel Club.
One Manx canine has been selected to take part in the competition, with preparations well under way.
Mac is a 10-year-old Border Collie, born and bred in Ramsey on the Isle of Man.
Although his age may suggest otherwise, owner Tracey Norrey has full confidence in him, with the experienced dog receiving regular massages and targeted training to keep him in peak condition.
Tracey said: ‘The island holds a show in July, and they have full qualifying rounds. You’ve got to gain points in those qualifying rounds.
‘Then the Douglas Dog Club holds a further full round in Ballavartyn in November. Then we’ve got four more rounds where there are points up for grabs, and Mac won seven of them this year. He was a reserve dog last year. He’s come out on top this year.’
The litter Mac came from has also enjoyed success in the past, with another dog competing at Crufts before it passed away.
As part of his preparation, Tracey has travelled off-island to Derbyshire to train on AstroTurf surfaces similar to those used at the competition, ensuring Mac is familiar with the terrain.
Tracey added: ‘He’s representing the Isle of Man on Saturday in the Invitational International. England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Portugal – everybody goes in the International. Somebody goes to represent their country.’
Mac will compete in a new red and gold lead and collar.
Saturday, 7 March, will be his big day. He is due in the ring at 8.15am for the jumping round, followed by agility at around 1.45pm. The final is scheduled for about 5pm.
Mac previously competed at Crufts at six months old in the Puppy Foundation class, showcasing his obedience skills.
Tracey said taking part in Crufts is a proud moment, not only for her but for the wider Manx dog community who have supported them along the way.
She said the preparation requires dedication and careful planning, particularly when travelling off-island for training and competition, but believes the experience is worthwhile.
She added that Mac thrives on competition and still shows the same enthusiasm and focus he did as a young dog.
Supporters can watch and show their support via a livestream on the official Crufts YouTube channel.