A drop-in session is being held at the Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas on Wednesday, February 11 as part of a targeted programme of outreach to support island charities that operate internationally.
Hosted by the Financial Services Authority, the informal meeting is tailored to the small number of island-based charities that may fall under the proposed new definition of a Specified Non-Profit Organisation (SNPO).
Feedback is currently being invited on plans to modernise the island’s Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) framework for the NPO sector, via a consultation on the draft SNPO (Countering the Financing of Terrorism) Code 2026.
The implementation of a more proportionate and risk-based approach is aimed at providing effective oversight and alignment with international standards, while not being overly burdensome for SNPOs and their representatives.
Officers will be available from 4pm to 7pm to explain the impact of changes being proposed to protect island NPOs that raise or send funds overseas from the possibility of abuse by terrorist groups.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the support being provided by the Authority, including a dedicated point of contact, access to free training, and template documents to help NPOs meet the requirements of the code.
While there have been no cases to date of terrorist financing involving island charities, the consultation is part of a wider body of work aimed at staying ahead of the threats identified in the NPO Terrorist Financing National Risk Assessment.
Dylan Pycroft, a manager in the authority’s AML/CFT supervision division, said: ‘We are here to help Isle of Man NPOs that work overseas to understand their obligations, why they are important, and what steps they can take to mitigate any risks.’
Anyone interested in attending one of the sessions at the Promenade Methodist Church is asked to email [email protected]