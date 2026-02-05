An Onchan primary school has raised hundreds of pounds for charity thanks to two festive initiatives.
Ashley Hill School entered the annual Festival of Trees competition at Ronaldsway airport creating a unique design which won two accolades - the ‘Public Vote’ and ‘Independent Judges’ award.
The event raises much-needed funds for the charity, Housing Matters, and Ashley Hill were pleased to contribute to this charity during the retiring collection for their school Christmas concerts. In total, the school raised £404 for the cause.
In addition, the school’s Year 3 children produced Tea Trees to sell at their festive concerts, with £325 going to the Pahar Trust, a charity that supports investment in health, education and sanitation across remote areas of Nepal.