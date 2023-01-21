Douglas Choral Union will be providing monstrously good entertainment when it takes to the stage with its latest production.
They will be staging Young Frankenstein – Mel Brooks’ stage adaptation of his legendary film – at the Gaiety Theatre from February 10 to 18.
Tony Eccles plays Dr Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania.
In the castle he finds a funny hunchback called Igor (David Lyons), a pretty lab assistant named Inga (Leah Carter) and the old housekeeper Frau Blucher (Lisa Kreisky).
Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. ‘It’s Alive!’ he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. And, of course, the monster (Geoff Pugh) escapes and hilarity ensues.
All the famous lines from the film are there, along with memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend, and Puttin’ on the Ritz.
The cast also features Sue Tummon as Elizabeth Benning, Mark Dougherty as Inspector Kemp and Mike Bonner as Hermit.
Jude Fullerton, who is in charge of hair, make up and costumes, told Island Life: ‘Young Frankenstein is basically a parody of the black and white Frankenstein films cleverly written by Mel Brooks.
‘Essentially adult themed there are sexual innuendos and undertones but nothing overtly rude.
‘There’s a bit for everybody – singing, dancing including some great tap dancing in Puttin’ on the Ritz, a big green monster, mad crazy dialogue.
‘But most of all comedy - certainly to make you smile when faced with gloomy weather and depressing cost of living news – it’s a two-hour getaway session!’
Young Frankenstein is the eighth production Scott St Martyn has directed in the island, and his first with Douglas Choral Union.
Scott, who grew up in Hertfordshire but now lives in Spain, had the honour of being in the original West End casts of 42nd Street in Drury Lane, La Cage aux Folles at London Palladium, Metropolis at the Piccadilly as well as touring in the first national tour of Annie and in several productions of Jesus Christ Superstar.
It was on one such tour that Scott decided to return to his roots , the amateur theatre, this time as a director/choreographer and to date Scott has worked on more than 150 musicals.
Auditions were held in July and Scott faced a tough decision.
The cast started learning the music with musical director Liz Dixon and then Scott came over for two sessions in October and November.
Scott will be back on Saturday to polish off the show before they move into the theatre on February 4.
Jude said: ‘That’s when everything comes together with sets, sound, lights, props, costumes, hair and make up - to practise everything before our first show on February 10.’
She added: ‘Rehearsals, led by assistant director Sarah Holland, have been busy with the cast practising their routines and getting ready for the performance in February however it has also been tinged with lots of laughter.
‘The script is full of so many nuances, innuendos and laugh out loud humour.’
They have had to build bespoke sets for the production.
Jude said: ‘As this show has only recently been released there were no available sets to hire, so similar to when we did Hunchback of Notre Dame we have had to invest in building new sets so it certainly has been a challenge.’
The main crew also includes Jessica McManus as dance captain, David Walton as stage manager, Jay Craig as deputy stage manager, Neil Dolman of Bright Lights UK on lights and Alex Linney of Linney PA on sound.
