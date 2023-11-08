Adventurer, author and documentary-maker Monty Halls is set to host this year’s Isle of Man Awards for Excellence.
An ex-Royal Marines Officer, Monty is a qualified marine biologist and is best known for his work on the BBC series ‘Great Escape’.
His many literary achievements include regular contributions to magazines and newspapers, as well as his best-selling book ‘My Family and the Galapagos’, chronicling his family’s three-month-long adventure to the Galapagos Islands which was also adapted into a docu-series on Channel 4.
This year, Media Isle of Man’s annual awards has chosen the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) as their nominated charity, which Monty has supported previously after helping to raise funds by pulling a replica lifeboat for 50 miles across the course of three days.
The awards will look to celebrate the RNLI as it approaches its 200th anniversary in 2024, with the event being a celebration of the seas and the island’s rich maritime history - including the formation of the RNLI by Douglas resident Sir William Hillary in 1824.
Development director at Media Isle of Man, Sam Jones, said: ‘Monty’s impressive career as a former Royal Marine, now passionate marine conservationist, ocean adventurer and television presenter perfectly encapsulates the resilience and patriotism of the men and women who have protected our coasts and seas, and who have represented this magnificent charity over the years.
‘He was a natural choice to host the awards, at a pivotal time in history for both the RNLI and the island’s maritime community.’
As an endorser of the RNLI, Monty has a wealth of experience in the maritime industry. His 2012 book ‘The Fisherman’s Apprentice’ documents his year-long venture as a fisherman in the Cornish village of Cadgwith.
Monty also made the news in February 2022 when, alongside a team of marine rescue divers, he rescued a dolphin from thick mud in a creek near his home in Devon.
Deputy chairman at Media Isle of Man, Trudi Williamson MBE, said: ‘Because of the 200th anniversary of the RNLI next year, we’re going to be celebrating the success of the Isle of Man’s maritime sectors.
‘Our Awards for Excellence is all about championing the best and brightest in the Manx community, so what better cause to support than the RNLI who play such a strong part in the island community.
‘That’s why Monty Halls is the ideal representative to come and present our event. His passion for conservationism along with his work as an environmentalist makes him the perfect choice for the Awards for Excellence, and we’re thrilled to have him join us.’
Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence will take place at the Royal Hall in the Villa Marina on Thursday, November 16.