More than 64,000 people attended the year-long Archibald Knox exhibition at the Manx Museum.
‘Knox: Order and Beauty’ was attended by a total of 64,812 people from April 5, 2025 to March 1, 2026 - which equates to roughly 196 people per day and 1,372 people per week.
The landmark exhibition brought together more than 200 exceptional pieces, including silverware, pewter, jewellery, paintings, sketches, manuscripts, ceramics, textiles and furniture.
Many of these works have rarely been seen in public before, with contributions from private collectors and museums across the British Isles, including the V&A, the Peartree Collection and Titus Omega.
Guest speakers Dr Stephen Martin, Anthony Bernbaum and Paul Carter Robinson also presented talks at the exhibition about Knox and his illustrious career.
Talking about the exhibition, Pauline Wall, head of operations for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘KNOX: Order & Beauty has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary talent of Archibald Knox.
‘We have been thrilled by the response from visitors on and off the island.’
The exhibition formed part of the wider ‘Isle of Knox’ campaign, which has featured talks, workshops, and walks celebrating Knox’s life and work.
Following the closure of the exhibition, the National Art Gallery at the Manx Museum has now reopened to the public following a major refresh, unveiling new displays, recent acquisitions and a renewed focus on the island’s artistic heritage.
The gallery now features a dedicated section celebrating the work of Knox, and among the highlights are two significant new additions to the collection - a rare modernist inkwell and an opal pendant.
The gallery is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with free admission and donations welcome.