FC Isle of Man’s opponents Prestwich Heys have apologised for not fulfilling the pair’s North West Counties Premier Division fixture at the weekend.
In a statement released by the club on Monday, a spokesperson said they had not played the game because of ‘genuine concerns regarding player welfare’ and that they had informed both the league and FC Isle of Man of their decision on Saturday evening to not play the rearranged fixture.
The Greater Manchester outfit failed to show up for the pair’s rearranged North West Counties Premier Division game at the Bowl on Sunday morning, the original playing of which had been abandoned the previous night because of Storm Dave.
Referee Hadley Warhurst called a halt to that match on the hour mark with Prestwich a goal to the good. After a 15-minute delay, a decision was made to abandon the game with conditions not improving.
It was later decided by the NWCFL that the match would be replayed in full on Sunday at 10am ahead of the visitors’ return flight to the north west.
The club statement said: ‘Following the postponement of yesterday’s fixture against FC Isle of Man, the club would like to provide clarity on the situation.
‘On Saturday evening, we informed both FC Isle of Man and the league that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture scheduled for 10am on Sunday morning.
‘This decision was not taken lightly. During our match on Saturday, we suffered a number of injuries which significantly reduced the available squad.
‘Due to the location and travel constraints, it was not possible to bring in suitable replacement players in time for the fixture.
‘In addition, there were genuine concerns regarding player welfare, as well as the risk of missing our scheduled return flight.
‘The club always strives to fulfil its fixtures wherever possible, but in this instance, the circumstances made it unfeasible.
‘We apologise to FC Isle of Man, the league, and supporters for any inconvenience caused, and we thank you for your understanding.’
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