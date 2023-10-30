More than 100 performers and their supporters from Move It Dance are preparing to compete at Disneyland Paris later this month.
Thirteen teams from the Douglas dance studio, with members ranging from four to 50, will be taking part in Future Cheer Brings It On dance competition on November 25.
Move It founder and artistic director Kate Caine told Island Life: ‘The collective effort of our teams throughout 2023 is a testament to their unwavering commitment to making us proud and bringing home the medals.’
In preparation for the competition, and in order to ensure that the island audience doesn’t miss out, the teams will present a showcase at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre on Saturday next week (November 11).
The performances will start at 3.30pm and 6.30pm and have a run time of 90 minutes.
Kate said: ‘Envision an evening of sheer spectacle as our exceptionally talented performers captivate the audience with their awe-inspiring skills.
‘This is an event of pure splendour that you unquestionably won’t want to miss.’
Admission to the showcase costs £7.20. Buy tickets online through the Wellness System, by emailing [email protected], or on the door.
Meanwhile, 12 dancers from Move It are travelling to Lancaster to perform in the Light Up Lancaster festival of light and art, taking place from today (Thursday) to Saturday.
They were chosen to participate alongside Ludus Dance, in Lancaster, after 35 students took part in a workshop led by renowned choreographers and directors from the dance school in the summer.
Light Up Lancaster is expected to draw a crowd of about 55,000 visitors to the area. The trip is supported by Isle of Man Arts Council.
Move It Dance celebrated the opening of its new studio at Hutchinson Square in September.
Designed as a ‘centre of excellence’, facilities include sprung floors, wall-to-wall mirrors, student-dedicated warm-up zones and a comfortable parent lounge with free WiFi.