A capacity audience were treated to some of the best local talent at this year’s Braaid Eisteddfod.
Last year’s event was postponed due to the snow. While there was nothing so dramatic this time the weather was damp but this did not prevent a great turnout with the audience entertained by a variety of performers from 8 to 80!
The long-running event has now become a firm fixture in the Manx cultural calendar. There were the usual competitions such as recitations, ladies and men’s solos/duets, instrumental solos, humorous stories and many more classes.
A minute’s silence for the Braaid Hall’s late secretary Marg McGee was observed by chairman for the evening, Chris Lyons, who praised Marg for her dedicated enthusiasm for the Hall and all its activities.
The event was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
They also tasted success after winning the quiz alongside Charles Fargher and Wendy Mcdowell.
The traditional Hymn Raising started the evening off with accompanist Wendy McDowell BEM and musical adjudicator Gareth Moore eventually calling it a draw between Madeline Kelly and John Quaye as joint winners.
At the end of the night Madeline Kelly and Gareth Moore, both playing accordions, led a ‘sing off’ with the audience divided down the middle to sing ‘Pack up your troubles and ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’ at the same time.
This was followed by Madeline playing some favourite songs for the audience to sing along. The evening officially came to an end with the choir singing Ellan Vannin.
There were 14 categories in total which are: hymn raising; recitation - to be performed from memory; men’s solo; instrumental solo; stump speech; ladies’ solo; original poem; quiz; folk song; duet; humorous story; quartet and choir.
There were wins across a number of disciplines with an incredible three victories for Aelan Morgans (trumpet, tenor horn and violin more advanced).
In terms of silverware, The Laurie Kelly Trophy for Hymn Raising was won by Madeline Kelly and John Quaye while The John Kennaugh Trophy for best performer in the Literary was won by Beastie Dovey. The Eric Goldie Trophy for the best performer 21 years and under was won by Willow Kelly- Brown.