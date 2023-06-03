The Service Players will present the hugely successful West End comedy smash hit One Man, Two Guvnors at the Gaiety Theatre this month.
This fast-paced farce follows recently fired musician Francis Henshall and his ayyttempts to get a good meal, make some dosh and keep his two guvnors apart.
They are Rachel Crabbe disguised as her dead brother, gangster Roscoe; and Stanley Stubbers, Rachel’s paramour, who’s on the run for Roscoe’s murder.
The play often breaks the fourth wall, with Henshall including the audience members in his farcical shenanigans, so each performance has the potential to be different.
It was adapted by Richard Bean from Carlo Goldoni’s 1743 Commedia dell’arte style play Il Servitore Di Due Padroni (Servant Of Two Masters).
The production is being directed by Darren Webb, who promises that while the society is bringing this fantastic comedy to the island, you can be assured there will be no James Corden to ruin the evening.
Corden won accolades playing Francis Henshall in 2011 but has since lost the affections of many people on this side of the Atlantic.
Darren said: ‘This is such a hilarious play, with a great plot, loads of witty lines and physical comedy, and it will be performed to perfection by our cast of Manx theatre greats.
‘If you’re not a fan of James Corden, don’t worry - there’s no sign of him!’
Seasoned comedy actor Neil Callin is taking on the main role of Henshall.
Neil has been involved in musicals and plays in the island for more than two decades, starring in Spamalot, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sweeney Todd the Musical and many more.
His two guvnors Rachel and Stanley will be played by Michelle Cain and Toby Smith.
Michelle recently won Best Actress at the Manx Amateur Drama Federation’s Festival of One Act Plays, in the Service Players’ production of Lovers and starred in Peel Loonie Pants’ adult panto at the Centenary Centre, in Peel.
Toby Smith starred as Dick Barton Special Agent last year, as dastardly Prince John in Marian or the True Tale of Robin Hood, and Chief Weasel in The Wind in the Willows, as well as recent turns with Taylorian and Stage Door Entertainment.
There is a wealth of local talent in the rest of the cast: Geoff Pugh fresh from playing the monster in Young Frankenstein, long-serving favourites Chris Caine and Howard Caine, John Snelling, recently in the thriller Night Must Fall and famously King Arthur in Spamalot, musical star Sarah Elder, and several others.
Assistant director Rachael Joughin told Island Life: ‘The rehearsals have been so much fun.
‘The slapstick nature of this comedy means that I’m watching grown men fling themselves around the room like cartoon characters!
‘There are few more physical comedy roles than that of Francis Henshall, and Neil Callin is doing a brilliant job.
‘He literally beats himself up playing the role. The audiences are going to love it.’
One Man, Two Guvnors will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre from Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm.
In addition, a matinee, starting at 2.30pm will take place on the Saturday.
Tickets cost £18 for adults, £15 for over 65s and £12 for under 16s.
They are available online at www.villagaiety.com, call the box office on 600555 or go to the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.