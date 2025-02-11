A special launch party for the new ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation in Peel Cathedral was held at the weekend.
The new travelling museum focusing on the moon will bring a number of events for all ages to Peel Cathedral throughout February.
Created by touring international artist Luke Jerram, the main feature of the museum is a seven-foot sculpture of the moon, with every centimetre representing five kilometres of the surface.
This museum was launched during an event which saw a special performance from the ‘Mine’s A Shanty’ band, as well as a light dinner and speeches from members of the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Councils’ extraordinary events fund, the museum is in place at the cathedral for three weeks from Sunday, February 9 to Sunday, March 2, and will include a number of special events both in the evening and during the day.
The island’s primary schools will also be visiting the museum for its ‘educational insight’, which includes pictures of lunar landscapes, collages of ‘planetary time travel’ and plenty of accompanying information.