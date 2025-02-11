A special launch party for the new ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation in Peel Cathedral was held at the weekend.

The new travelling museum focusing on the moon will bring a number of events for all ages to Peel Cathedral throughout February.

Created by touring international artist Luke Jerram, the main feature of the museum is a seven-foot sculpture of the moon, with every centimetre representing five kilometres of the surface.

This museum was launched during an event which saw a special performance from the ‘Mine’s A Shanty’ band, as well as a light dinner and speeches from members of the Isle of Man Arts Council.

Sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Councils’ extraordinary events fund, the museum is in place at the cathedral for three weeks from Sunday, February 9 to Sunday, March 2, and will include a number of special events both in the evening and during the day.

The island’s primary schools will also be visiting the museum for its ‘educational insight’, which includes pictures of lunar landscapes, collages of ‘planetary time travel’ and plenty of accompanying information.

The moon sculpture with a decorative ring above it (photo - Sean Corlett)
Mine's A Shanty perform underneath the moon (photo - Sean Corlett)
Attendees at the launch party help themselves to food (photo - Sean Corlett)
Mine's A Shanty underneath the stunning sculpture (photo - Sean Corlett)
Joff Whitten, a member of the Arts Council and CEO of The Children's Centre (photo - John Coldwell)
Rosemary Clarke from Peel Cathedral 'holds' the moon (photo - John Coldwell)
The moon seen from behind the Cathedral's pillars (photo - Rosemary Clarke)
Peel Cathedral's font underneath the sculpture (photo - Patrick Hamilton)
