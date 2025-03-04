The Museum of the Moon was visited by more than 18,000 people during its four-week exhibition at Peel Cathedral.
The museum was in place at the cathedral from Sunday, February 9 to Sunday, March 2, and included a number of special events both in the evening and during the day.
These events ranged from the Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing, fine dining, pilates, a teddy bears’ picnic, talks from an engineer, an astronomer, a bishop, a farmer and a dark sky photographer, an evening of poetry and a performance from British champion ballroom dancers.
A total of 1,200 pupils from 26 educational establishments across the island were also involved in workshops to enable them to interact with the impressive moon installation.
These visits were facilitated by sponsorship from River Advisers, an island company involved in the space industry, and enhanced on several days by input from local charity Love Tech.
The hire, transport and installation of the moon was sponsored by the Arts Council through its extraordinary events fund which forms part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.
In addition, 60 volunteers from across the island ran the Harvest Moon Café at the Cathedral.
A series of vouchers were also provided to visitors that encouraged them to explore Peel, and included Davison’s Ice Cream alongside nine other local businesses.
Looking back at the last three weeks, project manager Rosemary Clarke commented: ‘The first highlight was the achievement of actually seeing the moon in place.
‘It was touch and go as to whether the hoist could fit into the Cathedral, and we were worried about the danger of cracking our newly laid stone floor and damaging the under-floor heating.
‘However, SCS, Hoistline and ELS did us proud.
‘Then watching Mine’s a Shanty singing a new song to the Moon whilst standing in a circle below it was really moving.
‘Seeing the first school arrive on time on the first morning showed how liaising closely with Bus Vannin paid off!
‘The partnerships with others enabled the project to run smoothly, and the atmosphere was warm – as was the temperature! So many people gave their time and creative energy for free.
‘It was just great to see people of all ages come in a steady flow to enjoy the artwork, and to appreciate the newly refurbished Cathedral building.
‘It was sad to see the moon go.’
Created by touring international artist Luke Jerram, the main feature of the museum was the seven-foot replica of the moon, with every centimetre representing five kilometres of the surface.
Additional displays in the museum included floral, art and the moon sculpture, while there was also a selection of photographs on show by dark skies photographer Brook Wassall.
A spokesperson from the Museum of the Moon exhibition added: ‘The moon has always inspired humanity, acting as a “cultural mirror” to society, reflecting the ideas and beliefs of all people around the world.
‘Over its lifetime, the Museum of the Moon will be presented in a number of different ways, both indoors and outdoors, therefore altering the experience and interpretation of the artwork.’