A new travelling museum focusing on the moon will bring a number of events for all ages to Peel Cathedral throughout February.
Created by touring international artist Luke Jerram, the main feature of the museum is a seven-foot sculpture of the moon, with every centimetre representing five kilometres of the surface.
The museum will be in place at the cathedral for three weeks from Sunday, February 9 to Sunday, March 2, and will include a number of special events both in the evening and during the day.
The evening activities include: a launch party with ‘Mine’s A Shanty’; a dinner by Filbey’s with a talk about the moon by island astronomer Howard Parkin; individual talks by Howard, space engineer Gwyn Jones and dark skies photographer Brook Wassall; concerts including acts such as ‘Pigs on the Wing’ (Pink Floyd tribute act), Ramsey Choral Society, King William’s College and the Cathedral choirs; ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ with Move It Dance Studios; and a collection of poetry with the Manx Bard.
Daytime events will also be held during the February half-term, which runs from Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.
These events include: an open Pilates class; a concert with the u3a Ukulele Group; a ‘mind and body’ session; big table lunches in the Corrin Hall; a treasure hunt organised by Peel Traders; and six workshops in Peel’s Artreach Studios linked to the Museum of the Moon.
The island’s primary schools will also be visiting the museum for its ‘educational insight’, which includes pictures of lunar landscapes, collages of ‘planetary time travel’ and plenty of accompanying information.
Displays in the museum include floral, art and the moon sculpture, while there will be a selection of photographs on show by Brook Wassall.
A spokesperson from the Museum of the Moon exhibition said: ‘The moon has always inspired humanity, acting as a “cultural mirror” to society, reflecting the ideas and beliefs of all people around the world.
‘Over its lifetime, the Museum of the Moon will be presented in a number of different ways, both indoors and outdoors, therefore altering the experience and interpretation of the artwork.
‘As it travels from place to place, it gathers new musical compositions and an ongoing collection of personal responses, stories and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.
‘The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.’
Artist Luke Jerram’s multidisciplinary practice involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live arts projects.
Living in the UK but working internationally for 25 years, Jerram has created a number of art projects around the globe, with the Museum of the Moon being the latest in a long list.
The museum was inspired by Mr Jerram’s time living in Bristol and noticing the huge tidal variation as he cycled over the Avon Cut. His moon research also led to his artwork ‘Tide’, and in 2019 he was made a Fellow of the ‘Royal Astronomical Society’.