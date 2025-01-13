The evening activities include: a launch party with ‘Mine’s A Shanty’; a dinner by Filbey’s with a talk about the moon by island astronomer Howard Parkin; individual talks by Howard, space engineer Gwyn Jones and dark skies photographer Brook Wassall; concerts including acts such as ‘Pigs on the Wing’ (Pink Floyd tribute act), Ramsey Choral Society, King William’s College and the Cathedral choirs; ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ with Move It Dance Studios; and a collection of poetry with the Manx Bard.