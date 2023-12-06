The warmth of Christmas was brought to the stage of the Gaiety Theatre for the sixth Manannan’s Winterfest.
The event, a staple of the festive entertainment calendar, is a variety concert celebrating Manx Christmas traditions.
It featured a wide range of music, songs, drama and comedy all designed to leave the audience with a winter glow.
The curtain rose to Cooil Hand Fluke playing Deck The Halls. And they were followed by Kirk Michael Chamber Orchestra and Platform Vocal Ensemble.
This year’s Cleveland Medal winner Debbie Gooding sang Manx Gaelic Christmas song Bee Dty Host while Aalish Kilgallon sang traditional carols.
Comedy was provided by Dot Tilbury and Geoff Corkish, including a Blue Tits open water swimming sketch.
There was poetry from Simon Clarke and Johnny Kaighin
Eve Puzzar sang Christmas Lullaby while Orry Wilson performed Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
The house band was made up of Frank Joughin, David Kilgallon, Katie Lawrence, Jamie Smith and Malcolm Stitt, who also performed a trad set on the night.