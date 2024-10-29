Sound Records New Release of the Week: The Cure – ‘Songs of a Lost World’
Songs of a Lost World, the first album from The Cure in 16 years, delivers on the promises and anticipation surrounding it.
Robert Smith, who has teased this release for years, presents a haunting, powerful epic that captures the best of The Cure’s dark, brooding sound since ‘Disintegration’.
With themes of adult loss and grief, the album starts with the line, ‘This is the end of every song I sing’, and ends on a similarly bleak note, marking Smith’s most turbulent work.
Written amidst the loss of his mother, father, and brother, Songs of a Lost World is emotionally raw, with Smith’s vocals drenched in sorrow. The seven-minute opener, ‘Alone’, sets the tone with synth-heavy soundscapes and crashing drums.
The album’s ten songs flow without pop distractions, capturing the teen-nightmare feel of ‘Pornography’ and ‘Disintegration’, reimagined for a world-wearier Smith. It’s a full-band, space-rock goth masterpiece.
Sound Pick of the Week: Weezer – ‘Blue Album (30th Anniversary)’
Celebrating 30 years since its release, Weezer’s self-titled debut - better known as the Blue Album - remains a defining cultural icon of the 1990s.
This album, with classics like ‘Buddy Holly’ and ‘Say It Ain’t So’, has become a gateway into rock for generations, cementing Weezer's place in music history.
This anniversary brings an extensive Blue Album ‘super deluxe box set’, featuring four 12-inch 180-gram LPs, a 10-inch EP, and a 7-inch single.
Newly remastered from the original analogue tapes, it includes 50 tracks, with 36 previously unreleased gems. For vinyl enthusiasts, an exclusive indie-store edition is pressed on ghostly blue and clear vinyl, making this release as much a collector’s dream as a nostalgic celebration.
Regarded as one of the greatest debut albums, Weezer’s Blue Album continues to captivate, reminding fans why its catchy riffs and raw honesty still resonate decades later.