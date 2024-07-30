New Release of the Week: Orville Peck - Stampede
Country music is big in the mainstream at the moment, its influence seeping back into pop music again after a considerable amount of time away.
It had a prominent presence at Glastonbury thanks to the likes of Anne-Marie channelling her inner cowgirl for her set, and the legend slot being filled by Shania Twain.
Heck, a couple of country nights have even sprung up here on the li’l’ ol’ Isle of Man.
For some artists, though, country is a genre they inhabit permanently; Orville Peck being one of the new wave. Critically acclaimed, Peck has long dreamed of making Stampede, a duets album with singers, songwriters, and fellow musicians he’s long admired.
And now, the likes of Margo Price, Willie Nelson, Beck and Elton John join hand-in-hand with Peck on his third full-length body of work to help create a two-part record that tips its hat to music’s past, present and future.
Sound Pick: Sleaford Mods - Divide and Exit (10th Anniversary)
Allying strong words and minimal electronics, Sleaford Mods’ second ‘proper’ album, the self-released ‘Divide and Exit’, was not only Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson’s most effective artistic expression to that point, it also truly captured the taste of a land souring by the day.
The album has been fully remastered, and reissued through Rough Trade Records to mark its 10th anniversary. A special limited-edition version comes with a new cover created by Cold War Steve.
This reissue offers a chance to fully appreciate a band hitting their artistic stride while acknowledging and commiserating the fact many of the dark forces which inspired its creation linger on.
Once again, though, it is possible to bathe in the hopeful anger that underpins Sleaford Mods’ blasts of outrage and electro.
