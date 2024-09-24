New Release of the Week: Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
Ezra Collective’s new album is an ode to the sacred, yet joyous act of dancing, that musically guides you through a night out in the city - from the opening of the evening to dawn’s final hours.
Written during a blistering 2023, which saw Ezra Collective tour the world and become the first jazz act to win the Mercury Prize, ‘Dance, No One's Watching’ is a documentation of the many dance floors they encountered.
From London to Chicago, Lagos to Sydney, dance and rhythm connect us. These songs are a testament to that spirit.
The album was recorded at Abbey Road studios, where the band was surprised by a group of close friends and family, turning the sessions into a live communal celebration of love and music.
It is a powerful and distinctive addition to a catalogue that continues to blaze a bold new trail in contemporary British music.
Sound Pick: Skinshape - Another Side of Skinshape
As the album title suggests, Will Dorey’s latest body of work under his Skinshape moniker is somewhat unlike anything in his prior discography.
Taking inspiration from childhood memories, Ethiopian rhythms, and even calls to prayer, ‘Another Side Of Skinshape’ gained access to the most esoteric corners of Dorey’s mind.
Speaking on the album, Dorey says ‘some songs pay homage to the 90s whilst others the 60s and 70s. Yet you may not perceive all of these in the form that they are presented. In any case I hope that the album is enjoyable and will fit casually into the flow of your day.’
Whilst making this album, Dorey experimented with various keyboards and drum machines, which are at times layered over the excellent drumming of Thomas Blunt, who played live onto tape.