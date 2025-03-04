New Release of the Week: Moreish Idols - All In the Game
Falmouth-formed Moreish Idols have carved out a unique position for themselves on the current London alternative scene thanks to their first two EPs and plenty of live shows.
Now comes their debut album, All In The Game, on Speedy Wunderground. It’s filled with Dan Carey’s eccentric production ideas, largely inspired by the concept of time.
For the title-track, Carey asked Humphreys to play the same saxophone part at different tempos, recording onto tape which was itself moving at different speeds.
He also suggested splitting one of the demo tracks in half, with the first half played as the opening track ‘Ambergrin’, and the second as the slower, less saturated outro ‘Time’s Wasting’: designed to sound like a memory of the former.
It’s a nod to their debut EP ‘Float’ – which can be played on a continuous loop.
Sound Pick: Satellites - Aylar
Satellites blast back into orbit on Aylar, delivering a bold evolution on the psychedelic folk-meets-groove sound they established on their acclaimed debut album.
Heavily influenced by the wave of psychedelic rock fused with traditional folk music that swept across Turkey in the 1960s and 1970s, Şatellites’ self-titled debut album received international acclaim.
The record earned support from outlets such BBC Radio 6 Music and FIP in France, and were invited to record live sets for both Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM and KEXP in Seattle.
After two years of touring, this cohesive and reinvigorated line-up entered the studio with renewed purpose and closer musical bonds.
Aylar (Turkish for ‘moons’ or ‘months’) showcases more ambitious arrangements, extended compositions, intricate harmonies, and unexpected twists, reflecting the band’s commitment to innovation and their passion for the original wave of Turkish psychedelic music.