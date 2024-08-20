New Release of the Week: Fontaines DC - Romance
‘Romance’ is Fontaines DC’s first album with producer James Ford. It’s set to build on the success of the Dublin-made, now London-based band’s acclaimed 2022 album, ‘Skinty Fia’, which reached number one in the UK and Irish album charts.
It also saw the band receiving a host of accolades including International Group Of The Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
‘Romance’ is Fontaines DC’s most ambitious, expansive record yet, its 11 tracks constellating ideas that have been percolating among the band’s members since they released ‘Skinty Fia’.
These ideas crystalised while touring the US and Mexico with Arctic Monkeys as the five band members shared music and found a throughline with artists that deftly build out their own sprawling creative worlds.
The attitude and aesthetic sheen of artists like Shygirl and Sega Bodega, the bolshy sonic palettes of hip-hop and heavy metal, Mos Def, A$AP Ferg, OutKast and Korn.
Sound Pick: Mark Lanegan - Bubblegum XX
Beggars Arkive, in conjunction with the estate of Mark Lanegan, is marking the 20th anniversary of Mark Lanegan’s acclaimed 2004 album, ‘Bubblegum’, with a new special edition of the record.
It’s been remastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road studios, with the new vinyl edition of the album being cut as a double LP.
Lanegan made a slew of great solo albums during his long and storied career, with this one being among the very best.
He was a fan of duets with female singers (his long-standing working relationship with Isobel Campbell, for example), and Bubblegum is no different.
It features two collaborations with PJ Harvey. Also present are longtime collaborators such as Josh Homme and Nick Oliveri from Queens of the Stone Age, and Gutter Twins partner-in-crime Greg Dulli of Afghan Wigs.