The latest Ramsey Music Society concert is set to welcome a well-known guest pianist.
Antonio Oyarzabal is set to join the northern group at the West Building of Ramsey Grammar School on Monday, May 19 at 7.30pm.
Oyarzabal is a Spanish concert pianist living in London, and obtained his Masters and Artist Diploma at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
He has recently debuted at a variety of venues, such as Wigmore Hall, the Royal Albert Hall, Conway Hall and Cadogan Hall (London). He has also performed as a soloist with the Bilbao Symphony Orchestra and conductor Juanjo Mena.
Oyarzabal’s repertoire involves what has been described as an ‘interesting’ overview of the pieces written by women composers from different countries, including France, Mexico, Venezuela and Latvia.
A spokesperson from the Ramsey Music Society commented: ‘Antonio performs solo and chamber recitals actively around the UK and abroad.
‘Recent performances include a Madeleine Dring centenary chamber concert curated with oboist Nicholas Daniel OBE (which they have recorded for Chandos Records), and solo recitals in festivals and concert halls in the US, France, Ireland, UK, Spain and Austria.
‘Because of Antonio's work in the field of women composers, he was also named ambassador for Donne UK, which champions the role of women in music.
‘We hope to see many of you at the concert, which promises to be a very interesting evening.’
Olga Verstage, a member of the society, has also called on others to join the committee.
She said: ‘Please consider coming on board, as we shall appreciate any help you can give us – accommodation for the artists, posters’ distribution, media promotions etc.
‘Your Society needs you!’
Tickets for the upcoming concert cost £15, but it is free admission for under 18s.