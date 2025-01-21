New Release of the Week: Rose City Band - Sol Y Sombra
Rose City Band’s music is sun-kissed timeless country rock whose seemingly effortless momentum carries the joy of its creation without ignoring the darkness pervading our consciousness.
Led by guitarist/vocalist Ripley Johnson, the music of Rose City Band is rooted in his love of private press records of the mid to late 70s.
The band, in addition to Johnson, features pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg and drummer John Jeffrey who enmesh a keen sense of rhythmic drive and melody with gentler, sumptuous atmospheres.
Nuanced performances and interplay between players unfurl like desert flowers splashing colour onto an arid landscape.
Across the album, Johnson’s tasteful guitar interjections and soothing voice are met in kind with the versatile playing of Walker, Hasenberg, and Jeffery, with special guest performances by synthesist/vocalist and Johnson’s wife, Sanae Yamada.
Sound Pick: Mogwai - The Bad Fire
Mogwai’s The Bad Fire was recorded at Chem19 studios in Scotland with American Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St Vincent, Angel Olsen, John Grant) joining the band in the studio for their eleventh album.
A Scottish colloquialism for Hell, The Bad Fire draws inspiration from a series of tough personal moments that the band found themselves in following on from their chart-topping tenth album, ‘As The Love Continues’.
All vinyl comes packaged in a gatefold sleeve, with MP3 download code and etching.
The photo booklet in the box sets includes a series of photographs taken by producer and Chem19 studio owner Paul Savage (Belle and Sebastian, Mogwai, Arab Strap) during the band's recording sessions.