Rolling Stone would go on to hail it as ‘one of Helmet’s most beloved albums, as well as a landmark of mid-Nineties metal’ and note tracks like ‘Wilma’s Rainbow,’ ‘I Know’ and ‘Milquetoast’ (which had appeared earlier that year, as ‘Milktoast,’ on the soundtrack to the Brandon Lee film The Crow) continued the band’s riff-as-power-tool aesthetic, while also expanding on it.