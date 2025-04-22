New Release of the Week: Viagra Boys - Viagr Aboys
On their fourth studio album, ‘Viagr Aboys’, Viagra Boys trade outward-facing satire for something more inwardly warped.
While previous record Cave World skewered society with acid-laced commentary and conspiracy-addled chaos, this time the band turns that lens inward — and what they find is just as absurd.
Lead single ‘Man Made of Meat’ sets the tone: twisted, intense, and weirdly sincere.
There’s a surprising tenderness buried beneath the band’s signature grit, suggesting that the world inside us might be just as big, stupid, and hilarious as the one outside.
Still soaked in sleaze and swagger, ‘Viagr Aboys’ is a woozy, heady trip through internal mayhem — a reminder that self-reflection doesn’t always have to be clean or quiet. It can be loud, sweaty, and strange as hell.
Sound Pick of the Week: William Tyler - Time Indefinite
In Time Indefinite, his first solo album in five years, William Tyler delivers a quietly stunning meditation on fragility, survival, and the blur between personal and collective anxiety.
Having made his name with exploratory guitar work steeped in Americana and avant-garde textures, Tyler now dives deeper into raw emotion and lo-fi experimentation, shaped by the chaos of 2020 and recorded largely on phones and tape decks.
The result is a deeply human record — a collage of hiss, distortion, melody, and memory — where ghosts of loss and hope drift through every note.
With help from producer Jake Davis and input from Kieran Hebden, Tyler leans into imperfection, creating a sonic diary of mental struggle and resilience.
More than just a guitar album, Time Indefinite is a mirror to modern unease, as cinematic and personal as a Ross McElwee film.
It’s Tyler’s masterpiece — fragile, fearless, and profoundly moving.