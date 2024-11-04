‘Maurice leaves a rich legacy of innovative concerts, with such highlights as Saint-Saëns monumental “Organ” symphony, Sibelius’ second symphony, Rimsky-Korsakov’s orchestral showpiece “Scheherazade”, Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto and in 2016, the first complete performance on the island of the violin concerto by Manxland’s adopted national composer Haydn Wood, with Tasmin Little as the popular soloist.