The Isle of Man’s annual celebration of Celtic culture, the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering, is set to return this summer.
A full week of live music, dance, workshops, and cultural events is set to take place from Monday, July 21 to Sunday, July 27, primarily in and around Peel.
Headlining this year’s opening night at the Peel Centenary Centre will be acclaimed Scottish folk group ‘RURA’, known for their dynamic combination of highland pipes, fiddle, flute, guitar, and bodhrán.
The band has gained a reputation across the Celtic music scene and is ‘expected to draw a strong crowd’ for the Monday night concert.
Additional acts across the week include:
- The Calum Stewart Trio, performing alongside Scottish step dancer Sophie Stephenson, with support from Manx ensemble ‘Smooinaght Mie’.
- The Annie Baylis Band and The Brim Ceilidh Band from Cornwall, bringing a ‘mix of original songwriting and high-energy’ traditional dance music.
- The McGoldrick Family, rising talents from the Irish-Manchester folk scene, who will appear in concerts, informal sessions, and workshops.
- Renowned harp and guitar duo Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy from Scotland.
- The Barleyshakes, a group blending Irish folk with international influences, with members from Ireland and Australia.
Festival organisers say the 2025 edition will also spotlight local Manx talent, with performances by traditional musicians, dancers, and singers from the island.
Complementing the musical line-up, the festival will feature ceilis, song nights, cultural workshops and themed concerts.
This will include a special event marking the 160th anniversary of Archibald Knox, the celebrated Manx artist associated with the Celtic Revival and Art Nouveau movements.
A concert dedicated to Celtic myths and legends will also take place, exploring storytelling traditions through music and performance.
This year will also see the return of the popular ‘Mega Manx Ceili’, set to take place in Peel Cathedral.
Originally established in 1978, Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering is known for its ‘small and friendly atmosphere’.
Yn Chruinnaght (meaning ‘the gathering’) is a celebration of Manx culture and the relationship between the Isle of Man and the other five Celtic countries - Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and Brittany.
The forerunner of Yn Chruinnaght was founded in 1924, and was known as Cruinnaght Vanninagh Ashoonagh (’Manx national gathering’).
Events have been held throughout the island as part of Yn Chruinnaght, but the main focus from 1978 to 2006 was in Ramsey. However, with the usual plot in Ramsey for a marquee no longer available in 2007, Yn Chruinnaght had to reconsider where it could be held and the main focus moved to the Centenary Centre in Peel.
An Yn Chruinnaght Committee member said: ‘We are really excited to announce this incredible line up for 2025, and what promises to be a brilliant festival for music lovers of all ages.
‘It would not be possible without the support of our generous funders, sponsors, and the many individuals and organisations who contribute time, expertise, and resources to bring this festival to life every summer.’