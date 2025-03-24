Musician Richard Hawley is set to make his island debut with a performance at the Gaiety Theatre in August.
Hawley is widely known for his many TV appearances with fellow musician Jools Holland, and has guested on BBC Radio 6 Music as well as performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.
A proud Sheffield singer and songwriter, he has toured with the likes of ‘Longpigs’, ‘Pulp’ and ‘Elbow’ as a guitarist, and has also collaborated with ‘Manic Street Preachers’, ‘Arctic Monkeys’, Duane Eddy and Paul Weller.
The gig has been organised by Lenny Conroy from Triskel Promotions, who commented: ‘Mercury and Brit nominated, he went solo and broke through with ground-breaking LP Cole's Corner. It now celebrates it's 20th anniversary, but he has written eight albums to date.
‘He draws influences from Roy Orbison and Scott Walker, transforming into a charismatic crooner.
‘His albums are timeless masterpieces, and icons like Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatra, and Shirley Bassey have invited Hawley for unforgettable duets.
‘His performance at the Gaiety will be acoustic and accompanied by Shez Sheridan, with local support for the evening to be announced shortly.’
Richard’s gig is set to take place at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday, August 30.
Triskel Promotions have also organised an upcoming gig at Port St Mary Town Hall featuring funk-rock trio ‘High Fade’ in May.
Talking about the group, a spokesperson commented: ‘On a three-man crusade to set dance floors alight with their inimitable brand of razor-sharp funk and disco, Edinburgh’s High Fade captured the attention of a global audience with their music amassing over 30 million views and streams within six months of their first release.’
The gig is set to take place on Saturday, May 17, and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/triskel/1439700