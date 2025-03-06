Featuring our very own Joe Locke as Teen, the show contains heart and soul, and just enough mystery to keep you rushing to watch the next episode. The incomparable Kathryn Hahn takes centre stage in this WandaVision spin-off, rightly given the spotlight to showcase her acting chops, complete with all the one-liners you’d come to expect of her. She plays brilliantly opposite the fantastic Aubrey Plaza. I can’t tell you much about the plot, but trust me, it’s worth it, and this is a trip down, down, down the Witches Road you don’t want to miss.