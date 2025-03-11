The 2025 Isle of Man Young Farmers Concert was a resounding success, with all four clubs delivering unforgettable performances at the Gaiety Theatre.
Over three nights, audiences were treated to hilarious scripts, stunning costumes, and dynamic dance routines that showcased the hard work and creativity of the young farmers and their supporters.
Bryony Kneale, secretary of the Isle of Man Young Farmers, reflected on the event, saying: ‘The 2025 Young Farmers Concert was definitely one to remember.
‘All four clubs put on excellent shows, and you could tell their members and helpers had put so much time into them.
‘The buzz backstage was phenomenal, and the atmosphere throughout was electric thanks to our members and all the supporters who came to watch.’
The event was supported by Isle of Man Creamery and Davison's Ice Cream, with stage manager Alex Armstrong ensuring everything ran smoothly.
The Gaiety Theatre staff also played a crucial role in managing the 200-plus performers behind the scenes.
A panel of esteemed judges, including industry professionals and local celebrities, had the difficult task of deciding the winners.
The Scousers of the Central Club won Best Overall Act, taking home the Keith Kerruish Cup, while Best Individual Performer went to Will Duggan of the Southern Club for his portrayal of Donald Trump, earning him the Isle of Man Farmers Cup.
The Best Dance Routine award, the Leodest Memorial Shield, was claimed by the Southern Young Farmers’ finale dance.
The Susan Nicholson Memorial Cup for Best Junior Performer was awarded to George Hampton of the Southern Club.
The highly coveted Marketing Society Cup for Best Overall Club was awarded to Central Young Farmers, with Southern finishing second, Northern third, and Eastern in fourth place.
Bryony added that the concert's success was made possible by numerous individuals, including Ed Clague for judging coordination, lighting specialists Joanna Curphey and Polly Watson, and CJS Photography for the photography.