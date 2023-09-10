Frontman of Britpop band My Life Story, Jake Shillingford, will perform on two nights at the Colby Glen next month.
Jake is being brought over by But First...Promotions.
Rob Cope from But First... said: ‘Having seen Jake perform live with My Life Story, he really isn’t to be missed – his energy and enthusiasm is incredible.
‘We are very lucky to have him to come to the Isle of Man to play such an intimate gig for us.’
My Life Story were a pioneering force in the Britpop movement scoring six UK top 40 singles and a top 40 album, The Golden Mile.
Released in 1997, it produced their best known hits 12 Reasons Why I Love Her, Strumpet and Sparkle.
Led by the passionate and flamboyant Jake, their sound can best be described as epic pop.
My Life Story are in the process of recording a new as yet unnamed album, due for release in February. And their UK tour to promote the album has already seen their date at the legendary 100 Club in London sell out.
Jake will be playing at the Colby Glen on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.