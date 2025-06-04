If you have a craving for a show or event, here is your guide to the VillaGaiety’s events over the next week.
Rich Hall: Chin Music - Gaiety Theatre
‘Chin Music’ has two meanings. One is idle talk, the other is a brushback throw in baseball or cricket to intimidate the batter.
Both describe Rich Hall’s comedy. Idle but intimidating. Sharp, quick, splenetic, and improvisational.
The show will take place at 8pm on Thursday, June 5, and tickets cost £18.50.
The Salt Path - Broadway Cinema
Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, The Salt Path is the profound true story of husband and wife, Raynor and Moth Winn’s, 630-mile trek along the beautiful but rugged Cornish, Devon and Dorset coastline.
After being forcibly removed from their home, they make the desperate decision to walk in the hope that, in nature, they will find solace and a sense of acceptance.
The movie will start showing on Friday, June 6 and run until Thursday, June 12.
Level 42 - Villa Marina
To date, Level 42 have released 14 studio albums, seven live albums, and six compilation albums, and 18 top 40 singles, including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family, and Hot Water.
They take to the Villa Marina stage on Friday, June 6 starting at 8pm, and tickets cost £45.