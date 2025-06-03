The hugely popular Bushy’s TT Village has returned to Douglas once again for this year’s festival, with a wide variety of acts taking to the stage to perform in front of locals and visitors alike.
While people can relax in the rather chilled atmosphere during the daytime, the evenings are packed with people wanting to hear some music from popular local musicians.
Each day, from 2pm, four or five acts have taken to the stage with an eclectic mix of rock, punk, folk and dance music.
There have been tribute acts ranging from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Elton John, while others performed original songs.
Bushy’s TT Village, which is based in the Villa Marina Gardens, opened on Thursday, May 29, with the first act of this year being ‘The Misfits’, then followed by ‘Switch’ and ‘Buncha Skankers’.
Friday saw Nathan Thompson take to the stage at the earlier time of 2pm, followed by ‘Parallel Lines’, ‘Fossils’, ‘Fireball’ and ‘Voodoo Bandits’.
That Kelly Bird then took over at 2pm on Saturday, a day that included a line-up of Jamie Blackburn, ‘Red Hot Chilli Yessirs’, ‘Ocean’s Avenue’ and ‘Pigs On The Wing’.
Further acts since then have included ‘995’, ‘Sunset Jet’, ‘Rocket Max’, ‘Barefoot Revolution’ and ‘Heathen Chemistry’.
The headline acts remaining throughout the rest of this week include Harvey Mushman (Thursday, 10pm), Sunset Jet (Friday, 10pm), Klevershirts (Saturday, 8pm) and Buncha Skankers (Saturday, 10pm).
Gary Weightman, of Vannin Photos, has been there each evening so far to capture the best moments with high-energy performers and partying crowds.
Take a look at some images he has taken so far which captures the essence of the fun-filled Village in Villa Marina Gardens.