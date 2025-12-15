A second chess tournament has been held in the memory of talented player Jamie Barrow who died in 2023.
The 39-year-old from Ramsey disappeared in late September last year, sparking desperate searches from the island’s emergency service teams to try and locate him. He was tragically 13 days later.
An inquest held in February concluded Jamie’s death was due to suicide after years battling mental health issues.
Last year, dozens of young chess players took part in the inaugural tournament in Jamie’s honour.
Jamie’s passion for the game saw him create a chess club in Ramsey which has carried on since his death. That led to the creation of the annual Jamie Barrow Memorial Award held at Ramsey primary school Bunscoil Rhumsaa.
Last year around 30 youngster took part in the tournament but, this year, that number rose to an impressive 42.
Jamie had wanted to hold his own tournament and even bought a trophy which was presented to winner 10-year-old Rosa Mapp. Many of the boards on which the competitors played were also bought by Jamie.
Jamie’s mum Valerie said: ‘Jamie loved chess and despite mental health difficulties he set up a club in Ramsey in the town hall and the Mitre.
‘He played at the British championships in 2016 at the Villa Marina. He went a whopping 41 moves against Grand Master Julio Granda Zúñiga. Julio has a chess rating of 2652 and Jamie under 200.
‘When Jamie died September 2023 the club fizzled out but two members David Mapp and his daughter Rosa who both helped out, moved the club to Bunscoill Rhumsaa in Ramsey.
‘Last year was the first year of the Jamie Barrow Memorial Chess Tournament and it was won by Rosa. This year Rosa presented the award over to this year’s winner Spencer Christian and received a replacement trophy to keep for herself.
‘The event this year saw an incredible 42 pupils from the junior school take part which is fantastic and my son would have been thrilled to see this as it was his wish to run a tournament.
‘It is gaining in strength from year to year and all ages and abilities play regularly. My husband Barry and I would like to thank David Mapp and Rosa Mapp for the wonderful organisation of the tournament and also to Howard Dobson from the IoM Chess Association and John Griffin for adjudicating on the day.
‘Thanks also to teachers for their help and the school for holding this wonderful event which builds skills, memory, and mutual respect amongst competitors whilst also being fun.’
The results in the ‘A’ Bracket competition were: 1, Spencer Christian; 2, George Cowin; 3, Aiden Koske.
The results in the ‘B’ Bracket competition were: 1, Toby King; 2, Carey Devine; 3, Theo Starkey.
The Best Newcomer was Kit Kennish with the Sportspersonship award going to Riley Ward.