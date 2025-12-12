The team behind a proposed medicinal cannabis wellness café in Ramsey say the project is entering its final phase, despite what they describe as a challenging end to the year.
In an update shared this week, Green Lounge co-founder Maria said recent months had tested the project but that progress was continuing.
She said December had ‘thrown every challenge it had’ at her, adding that she was now focused on keeping the plans on track.
‘Planning is moving. Doors are opening. Conversations are happening that I never thought I’d have,’ she said.
‘We’re closer than ever, and the momentum is something else.’
Maria added that the process had ‘pushed, stretched and tested’ her, but said she remained committed to delivering the project.
‘I’m not slowing down. I’m not backing off,’ she said.
The Green Lounge CSC is planned for 66 Parliament Street, the former Rum Baba’s site. The team say it is intended to become the Isle of Man’s first medicinal cannabis wellness café.
According to the founders, the venue aims to provide a supportive environment for medicinal cannabis patients, with a focus on education, advocacy and wellbeing. Plans include creative workshops, wellbeing events and an alcohol-free social space.
The café also intends to operate a private Consumption Pass system for patients who legally use medicinal cannabis and want what the team describe as a safe and stigma-free space.
Maria and fellow co-founder Daisy-May have previously described the project as ‘for patients, by patients’, and said it has been several years in development.
They say the concept represents something new for the Island and is designed specifically around the needs of people prescribed medicinal cannabis.
In recent communications, the team have also addressed common questions about how the space would operate, including queries about smoking inside the venue. They have said this would not be permitted.
With work continuing ahead of a planned launch in 2026, the Green Lounge team said the project was nearing completion.
They added that while the journey had been demanding, they remained focused on bringing the café forward as planned.