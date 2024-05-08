NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK
JIMI HENDRIX - FIRST RAYS OF THE NEW RISING SUN
After years of legal wrangling, First Rays of the New Rising Sun was the initial album released under the direct supervision of the Hendrix family. These remastered classics, previously found on the posthumous albums The Cry of Love, War Heroes and Rainbow Bridge, were originally slated to be part of a double-album sequel to Electric Ladyland. But this was a concept that died with Hendrix in 1970.
The compilation of these songs allows us to see the many sides of this innovative artist. Alongside runaway flights of fancy such as Stepping Stone and overcharged rock / funk explosions of the likes of Room Full of Mirrors are beautiful ballads like Angel and rollicking numbers that point to a Bob Dylan influence such as My Friend.
Famous friends dot the sonic landscape (Steve Winwood and Chris Wood on Ezy Rider and the Ronettes on Earth Blues), but Hendrix remains the centre of a musical universe whose light was snuffed out far too soon.
SOUND PICK
NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE - FU##IN UP
The most recent addition to Young’s vast and sprawling catalogue is an odd one in terms of its circumstances, but turns out to be one of his finest releases in years. It’s a live album, recorded at an intimate show at Toronto’s Rivoli in November last year put on by Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss.
Young and his bandmates rattle through their early ‘90s masterpiece ‘Ragged Glory’ in all its, well, ragged glory. The amps are tuned way up and guitars hum with feedback on these hard-rocking numbers. After all, it is the album which earned Young the nickname ‘The Godfather of Grunge’.
An injection of youth into the ageing band comes in the shape of Micah Nelson, one of Willie Nelson’s sons.
