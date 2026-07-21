A new film captured at Niarbyl has been released.
The short film, ‘Yn Arbyl,’ by Maeve Callister-Wafer has been released online by Culture Vannin, following its inclusion in the ‘Mind Your Language exhibition’ in the Manx Museum.
Maeve is an artist whose practice revolves around audiovisual composition, soundscapes and film.
A fluent Manx speaker and a recent graduate in Art & Philosophy, she is currently in Glasgow studying for a Masters in sound design for the moving image.
Her work has been shown in a number of spaces, including the recent Royal Scottish Academy's ‘New Contemporaries’ exhibition.
Online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin James Franklin said: ‘This film will be unlike anything else many people will have seen.
‘It’s peaceful and mesmerising style draws the viewer into a space of reflection and thought accessible only through artworks like this. It is a beautiful thing, perfect for the landscape of Niarbyl.’
Meaning ‘the tail,’ the film’s footage was captured around the tail of rocks going out into the sea on the west coast of the island.
Over visuals of waves, wildlife and nature, you hear both the natural sounds of the landscape and also the archive recordings connected to the space: Manx language conversations about fishing with people like Ned Maddrell, the telling of a folktale from the area, and a song once heard in mysterious circumstances there. Over this are Maeve’s own music and sounds.
The film closes with two separate looping phrases spoken by Ned Maddrell and Mona Douglas RBV: ‘They’re all forgotten at me.’
’And he'd row and he'd row and he'd row until you couldn't see him anymore.’
Maeve added: ‘Niarbyl is a significant place for folklore and the preservation of Manx language and culture in the island.
‘While filming there, I was able to take in the sights and sounds of the bay and think about how they might have changed or remained the same.
‘An oyster catcher’s call or the familiar contour of the coastline, like language, music and stories, can be a common ground with those who came before us. With ‘Yn Arbyl,’ I explore this link with the past through sound and land.’
‘Yn Arbyl’ was selected to form a part of the new Mind your Language exhibition at the Manx Museum in Douglas, which invites visitors to explore, learn and enjoy the Manx language and contemporary culture, as well as its roots.
‘The film sits perfectly in this setting, making a meaningful contribution to the continuing story of Manx language and culture.’
A French subtitled version of the film has been produced ready for the Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in Brittany later this month.
Caairliagh of Culture Vannin, Chris Thomas MHK, said: ‘A part of what Culture Vannin does is to help people understand the treasures of Manx culture and identity, empowering everyone to feel connected to a sense of place, whatever our backgrounds or stories.
‘We are so pleased to have been able to offer a Treisht26 micro-grant to inspire Maeve to create something yindyssagh - wonderful.’