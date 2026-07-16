A new National Nature Reserve (NNR) has been formally declared in the island to coincide with last week’s first official visit by His Majesty King Charles as Lord of Mann.
The Manx Wildlife Trust's nature reserve at Cronk-y-Bing, a stretch of sand dunes on the north west coastline near the Lhen, has officially been designated a National Nature Reserve by Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber MHK.
The charity says the declaration, made under the Wildlife Act 1990, marks a significant milestone for nature conservation in the island.
National Nature Reserves represent the highest quality sites for wildlife and habitats and receive the strongest level of legal protection available.
Cronk-y-Bing becomes the island's second National Nature Reserve. It forms part of the same 12-kilometre coastal ecological unit as the existing Ayres National Nature Reserve, with dunes dominated by marram grass – known locally as ‘bent’ – stretching from Jurby to the Point of Ayre.
According to Manx Wildlife Trust, the site is its most important nature reserve for birds. A total of 120 bird species have been recorded there, including 36 of the island's 48 red-listed species of conservation concern.
The newly designated reserve covers 7.16 hectares (17.69 acres).
Minister Barber said: ‘The Isle of Man is a proud biosphere, and the declaration of the MWT Cronk-y-Bing Ayres NNR is a testament to our commitment to protecting the exceptional wildlife and landscapes that make this island so special.’
Formal byelaws aimed at providing additional protection for the site are expected to be developed later this year.
David Bellamy, head of conservation and land at MWT, said: ‘MWT protects 37 stunning nature reserves, with Cronk-y-Bing being the foremost for its birdlife.
‘Simply put, it is one of the very best sites in the whole island to experience and enjoy Manx nature at its very best.’