‘Mind Your Language’, a joint initiative by Manx National Heritage and Culture Vannin, will run from April 25 until October 4 and forms part of Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language 2026.
The exhibition aims to introduce both residents and visitors to the richness, history and modern-day relevance of Manx, also known as Gaelg, encouraging people to explore and engage with the language.
Organisers say the display has been designed to be accessible and interactive, appealing to those encountering Manx for the first time as well as those already familiar with it.
Nicola Tooms, assistant curator at Manx National Heritage, said the exhibition seeks to break down barriers around language learning.
She said: ‘Mind Your Language has been designed to be fun, welcoming and interactive, breaking down barriers for those who may feel that learning a language is inaccessible, but perhaps don’t realise how much Manx they already know.
‘Through a mix of storytelling, objects, sound and hands-on activities, visitors will leave with a deeper appreciation of Manx as a living part of the Isle of Man’s identity.’
The exhibition explores the origins of Manx, which developed from Old Irish and dates back to the 5th century, and highlights its role as the everyday language of the Island’s population until relatively recent times.
Visitors will also be encouraged to consider how the language remains embedded in modern life, particularly through place names that continue to be widely used.
The display is organised around four themes – What is Manx?, Manx and Nature, Manx and People, and Manx and Place – bringing together historical artefacts, artworks and audio-visual elements.
Items on show include a cast of an ogham stone, historic objects such as the Ballamoore Sundial, and official proclamations, alongside creative interpretations of the language.
There will also be a focus on familiar Manx place names, including Balla, Mooar, Cronk and Beg, exploring their meanings and origins.
Interactive features will allow visitors to engage directly with the language through activities such as matching games, place-name challenges and opportunities to share favourite Manx words.
A sound station and video installations will provide an immersive experience, featuring spoken Manx, music and storytelling.
Ruth Keggin Gell, Manx language development officer at Culture Vannin, said the exhibition was an opportunity to showcase the language to a wider audience.
She said: ‘It has been wonderful to work with Manx National Heritage to bring Manx to a wider audience, from those who live on the Island to those who are visiting our shores.
‘I’m particularly excited that the exhibition is fully bilingual, and that visitors will be able to experience seeing and hearing Manx in a variety of ways.’
She added that Culture Vannin had worked with creatives to produce new pieces for display as part of its commitment to the Year of the Manx Language.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome.