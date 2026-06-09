Drag performer Ashton Gibson, better known as Nona Binary, has teamed up with Mad Jack's on North Quay to host an evening celebrating inclusivity, community and self-expression during Pride Month.
Taking place on June 27, the event will feature a live drag show starring Nona alongside fellow performers Dahlia and Lady Isafella.
The theme for the evening is Pride, with Ashton encouraging attendees to embrace queer club culture, drag, pop icons and celebration.
Speaking about the cancellation of the Onchan event, Ashton said: ‘Obviously I was disappointed. Anytime a Pride event can't go ahead it's a shame for the community. At the same time, I totally understand just how difficult it can be to organise queer events, especially when organisers are dealing with negativity and homophobia online.
‘Living on the Isle of Man can sometimes feel like we're a decade behind when it comes to attitudes. Isle of Pride did everything they could and I know how much work goes into creating safe and welcoming queer spaces. That's why I wanted to help make sure the community still had something to celebrate.’
Ashton has previously worked with Mad Jack's on drag shows, club nights and cabaret events.
‘They've always understood the importance of creating inclusive spaces for the community,’ they said. ‘When the Onchan event was cancelled, it felt natural to work together and create something that would give people a chance to celebrate Pride anyway.’
Ashton said events such as this also help create important connections within the community.
‘For some people, especially younger members of the LGBTQ+ community, these events can be one of the few opportunities to meet like-minded people, make friends and feel part of something bigger,’ they said.
‘Despite what some Facebook comment sections might suggest, there is a vibrant queer community on the Isle of Man,’ they said.
‘Pride events aren't taking anything away from anyone else - they're creating space for people who often don't see themselves represented elsewhere.
‘Everyone deserves spaces where they feel safe and celebrated. Pride is about joy.
‘It's about coming together, listening to the music we love, enjoying entertainment that reflects our experiences and celebrating who we are without apology.
‘It's also worth remembering that homosexuality was only decriminalised on the Isle of Man in the early 1990s. The freedoms we enjoy today weren't available that long ago.
‘Sometimes we just want one night to celebrate that progress together. If someone doesn't like gay events, they don't have to come. The event simply isn't for them.
‘Whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, you're more than welcome.
Tickets cost £10 and the event is open to anyone aged 18.
For more information, follow @nonabinary on Instagram.