Four retained firefighters are set to take on a mammoth challenge later this month in order to raise money for three charities.
The ‘Station to Summit’ challenge will see Paul Lyness, Ash Collinge, Matty Kaighen and Jake Richmond carrying a dummy on a stretcher while climbing an elevation of 2400ft.
The 12-mile route will see the four firefighters set off from Ramsey Fire Station before making their way to east mountain gate, along the ridge of North Barrule and then back towards their base in Ramsey.
Speaking about the challenge, firefighter Matty Kaighen commented: ‘The reason we decided to carry the dummy is because we wanted to do a challenge where we relied on teamwork because that is what the fire service and the emergency services as a whole is all about.
‘We do, on occasion, have to carry casualties on a stretcher when we assist our colleagues in the ambulance service. Fortunately, it’s normally a short distance and not over 12 miles!’
Through the challenge, the quartet are looking to raise £1,500 for three charities - The Firefighters Charity, The Great North Air Ambulance Service and Isle Stand Up To Suicide.
‘At Ramsey station we are always trying to think of ways to raise money for charities, and we have been inspired by how well the other stations on the island do with raising money through coffee mornings and open days,’ Matty added. ‘We felt we needed to “up our game” a little.
‘We chose The Firefighters Charity as we are directly affected by them and we’ve had colleagues on our station that have personally needed their help and support due to injuries, while the Great North Air Ambulance have personally worked alongside us and we know first-hand what a vital service it is to our island.
‘Isle Stand Up To Suicide was chosen because, as a station, we love our community, and we really wanted to raise much needed funds for a local charity. They do fantastic work, not only supporting people in suicidal crisis, but also in providing training so more people can help those in need of it.’
Paul, Ash, Matty and Jake are confident of completing the challenge, and completed a recce in roughly five hours while wearing their wildfire suits and helmets.
Matty said that the four are in ‘good shape’, with all of them having physical jobs outside of the fire service.
‘Me and Paul are electricians, Jake is a plumber and Ash is a gardener,’ he explained. ‘It was a tough slog when we did our recce [reconnaissance] and that was without carrying the dummy on a stretcher.
‘We know it’s going to be a really tough challenge, but we are a great team and will work together to make sure we make it back to Ramsey station in one piece.’
To find out more about Station to Summit and to donate ahead of the challenge on Saturday, June 27, you can visit https://givewheel.com/fundraising/16529/station-to-summit/