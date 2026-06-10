Updated plans to create a rural employment zone and renewable energy plant in the grounds of Andreas airfield have gone on public display.
Developer IPV Flexgen is hosting a public consultation meeting at Andreas Parish Hall today (Wednesday) between 10am and 7pm.
The farmer-led project includes agricultural growing units, with an anaerobic digester plant, ground mounted solar panels and battery storage to provide the site with electricity and heat.
At peak production it could generate up to 27 MW electricity, equivalent to 90% of the island’s 2026 renewable energy deployment target, offsetting 5,000 tonnes of CO₂ each year.
The anaerobic digester does not use human, food or garden waste but will instead run on harvested crops such as maize, whole crop cereals and grass silage.
If approved, the plant will create up to 10 operational jobs and provide a significant income boost to Manx farmers who will provide feedstock for the plant in return for payment.
As well as generating electricity the plant produces heat which will be used for some of the proposed commercial activities on the site.
IPV Flexgen is also looking into how residual heat could be used to supply a wider district heating network which could heat up to 300 homes in the local community.
The combination of solar and the anaerobic digester plant with battery storage will ensure power is available to meet on-site demand all year round.
This will overcome grid supply constraints to the airfield that are currently preventing redevelopment.
If planning permission is secured the privately-funded project will be constructed in phases starting in early 2027.
Outline proposals were first shared with the community in 2024 and over the last 18 months the development team has been working with local farmers, the Manx NFU, DEFA and Manx Utilities to determine the viability of the project.
A spokesperson said: ‘The project aims to put Manx agriculture at the centre of meeting the island’s emerging energy demands and encourage sustainable local commercial and economic growth while meeting government climate targets and preserving the island's UNESCO Biosphere status.’