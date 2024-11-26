A new film retelling a Manx folktale has been released online by Culture Vannin.
‘Teeval: Princess of the Ocean’ is a traditional Manx tale, telling of how an Irish hero won a kingdom thanks to meeting a beautiful mermaid in the Isle of Man.
The plot revolves around ‘a hero prince, a mermaid princess, magic, and the best fight scene you will ever see!’
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘Filmed earlier in the year, the film is visually distinctive and joyful in part thanks to all the young actors wearing giant papier-mâché heads.
‘These heads are used to great effect for some of the film’s funniest scenes, such as at the hilarious vision of Conchubar defeating his enemies in battle.
‘The film was also made around the beautiful landscape of Niarbyl, with two young actors, Olivia and Nora, playing all of the parts. Both are pupils at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, the island’s (and world’s) only school which teaches through the medium of Manx Gaelic.
‘The actors are fluent Manx speakers which allowed two versions of the film to be produced – in English and in Manx.’
James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, said: ‘We are very proud of the reputation we have built up for the quality of our films about the Isle of Man and Manx culture over the past few years.
‘However, we feel that this film adds something special, and that it will make a difference in opening up a way into Manx folklore for everyone.’
Ruth Keggin Gell, Manx language development officer at Culture Vannin, and member of the Gaelic Broadcasting Committee, added: ‘The Manx language is one of the island’s biggest success stories and something which we can all be enormously proud of.
‘It is wonderful to work with the next generation of fluent speakers to create something wildly fun to help celebrate and share the language more widely.’
The film was co-produced by Culture Vannin and the Gaelic Broadcasting Committee, which works to support broadcasting in the Manx language, including online. It was filmed by Dario Leonetti of Alt Lodge Co.
The film has received premiere showings for each of the two languages it is available in, first at a fundraiser for Ballakilpheric Chapel in September, and then at a concert hosted by the Celtic Gathering Isle of Man as a part of the Cooish Manx language festival in the Peel Centenary Centre.
Culture Vannin said that both showings received ‘much laughter and applause from full houses’, especially for the young actors who received bouquets of flowers after the showing in Peel.
The two films are just over three minutes in length, and are freely available to enjoy online, on the Culture Vannin website or YouTube pages, by searching ‘Teeval: Princess of the Ocean’ or ‘Teeval: Ben-Phrinse ny Marrey.’
The best-known version of the original tale is in Sophia Morrison’s Manx Fairy Tales, which can be found by visiting https://manxliterature.com/sort-by-genre/other/manx-fairy-tales/#teeval