Both the Palace and Broadway Cinema in Douglas show a wide range of the most recent movies, with new films being released every week.
Here, we take a look at what’s on offer at the two venues over the upcoming week.
A Minecraft Movie - Palace Cinema
The hugely popular Minecraft movie will continue to be shown in the afternoon at Palace Cinema throughout the week.
Based on the hit video game, the film follows four misfits — Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) - who find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the ‘Overworld’.
Thunderbolts - Palace Cinema
The latest Marvel Studios blockbuster hits the big screen on Thursday, May 1.
The film follows an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker — who find themselves ensnared in a death trap which forces them to confront the dark corners of their past.
The Accountant 2 - Palace Cinema
Ben Affleck is joined by Jon Bernthal for the sequel to the 2016 film ‘The Accountant’.
The film will be showed throughout the week and begins on Friday night in Screen Two.
The Penguin Lessons - Broadway Cinema
Broadway’s popular ‘Snack and Screen’ initiative returns with the showing of the poignant drama ‘The Penguin Lessons’ starring Steve Coogan.
The team from Artisan Platters will be on hand to serve up an array of sandwiches, a sweet treat and hot drink before the 2.30pm screenings on May 7 and May 8.
The movie will begin screening on Friday, May 2.