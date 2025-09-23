A new Manx language short film titled ‘The Moddey Dhoo’ is set to reintroduce one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic legends to contemporary audiences.
Produced by ‘Ballaskeig Films’ in association with ‘Great Guns’, the film presents a modern reimagining of the eerie folk tale through a horror lens.
Written and directed by award-winning Manx filmmaker Ben Desmond, The Moddey Dhoo draws inspiration from the short story of the same name by celebrated Manx folklorist Sophia Morrison.
The film blends elements of myth, history, and suspense, offering what the creators describe as a ‘creepy folk horror reimagining’ of the well-known legend.
The story follows a couple exploring a historic castle in the Isle of Man, where past and present collides after they awaken a mythical beast. Central to the plot is the legendary Moddey Dhoo - a supernatural black dog said to haunt Peel Castle, one of the most enduring tales in Manx folklore.
The cast includes Stephen Chapman, Morgan Watkins, Max Pemberton, Malcolm Tomlinson, John McCormack, Stephanie Bishop, and Rain (the dog).
Filming took place on location at two of the island’s most significant heritage sites - Peel Castle and Castle Rushen - adding ‘authenticity and atmospheric depth’ to the production.
Writer and director Ben Desmond said: ‘Being a Manxman, I have always been fascinated by the ancient folklore of my homeland.
‘Although we have endeavoured to retain the essence of the original tale, a degree of reimagining has had to be undertaken, with greater emphasis on the story’s inherent horror potential.
‘With this in mind, it was always my desire to create a singular cinematic tone and mood that would resonate with a contemporary audience.’
The film was supported by both the Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin, reflecting a broader effort to promote Manx language and culture through film and media.
As a Manx language production, The Moddey Dhoo also contributes to the revitalisation and creative use of the island’s native tongue.
The film is currently being submitted to film festivals worldwide.
Jacob O’Sullivan, member of the board of Culture Vannin, said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to support this bilingual film with a grant from Culture Vannin.
‘The Moddey Dhoo takes inspiration from Manx folklore while speaking to a modern audience.
‘Projects like this are vital in making our unique language accessible, and Ballaskeig Films have done so brilliantly - showcasing the Manx language and bringing our traditional stories to life on screen today’.
A premiere for the film took place earlier in September, and was attended by MHKs Sarah Maltby and Daphne Caine.
Commenting online, Mrs Maltby said: ‘After the premier, we were thrilled to meet Rain, the main star of the film!
‘She was brilliant and played the part of the Moddey Dhoo perfectly.
‘The film has now been submitted into film festival competitions. Keep up to date with how that goes and to watch some behind the scenes footage by following @moddeydhoofilm on Instagram.’