Kneale was a founding member of the Isle of Man Arts Council in 1965 and became one of the island’s most internationally recognised artists.
His work, which includes paintings and sculptures, has been exhibited globally and is credited with bringing Manx creativity to a wider audience.
He began his artistic training at the Douglas School of Art before establishing a distinguished international career.
In 1974, Kneale became the first abstract sculptor to be elected a Royal Academician (RA). In 2019, he was also awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to art.
Kneale also had a long career as a teacher, and played a significant role in supporting and shaping the arts on the Isle of Man.
A new sculpture by Kneale, Eelips (Ellipse), is scheduled to be unveiled next month in Tynwald National Park and Arboretum.
The work, funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council, will become part of the Council's ‘Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection’.
A spokesperson from Kneale’s family commented: ‘Eelips is the fruition of an ambitious vision developed in 2022 when Bryan returned to making sculptures after several years of painting, where he began his creative life.
‘It is the latest in an array of many large scale public works which he created for both rural and urban environments.
‘He desired to create a sculpture that would work in the mountainous Manx landscape that inspired both him and his brother, Nigel Kneale, throughout their working lives, with its distinct geography, myths and legends.’
‘This sculpture will stand as a lasting tribute to his creativity, innovation, and enduring contribution to Manx culture,’ added a spokesperson from the Arts Council.
‘We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who admired his extraordinary work.’
Though he spent most of his adult life outside the Isle of Man, Kneale maintained strong connections to the island, often citing it as a source of creative inspiration.
His work features prominently in public spaces and collections across the Isle of Man.
Notable examples of his art on the island include: the Three Legs of Man sculpture outside Ronaldsway Airport; a three legs motif at Noble’s Hospital; a bust of Captain Quilliam by Castletown Harbour; ‘Yn Arreyder’ (The Watcher), an abstract piece outside the Manx Museum; a bust of Illiam Dhone inside Kirk Malew; a number of works held in the Isle of Man Arts Council’s loan collection; and paintings and sculptures held by Manx National Heritage and displayed at the Manx Museum.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘He lived a life through art, teaching and sharing arts with others, in a way which was both ground-breaking and inspirational.
‘He leaves behind a legacy that will influence and inspire Manx artists in the generations to come.
‘We send our best wishes to his family and close friends.’