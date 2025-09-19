Notable examples of his art on the island include: the Three Legs of Man sculpture outside Ronaldsway Airport; a three legs motif at Noble’s Hospital; a bust of Captain Quilliam by Castletown Harbour; ‘Yn Arreyder’ (The Watcher), an abstract piece outside the Manx Museum; a bust of Illiam Dhone inside Kirk Malew; a number of works held in the Isle of Man Arts Council’s loan collection; and paintings and sculptures held by Manx National Heritage and displayed at the Manx Museum.