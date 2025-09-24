Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Wez Clarke at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm.
- The Southern Belles ‘Motown, Soul and Disco’ at Port St Mary Town Hall, 7pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at Coast Bar, Douglas, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Loose Crew at Black Dog Oven, Peel 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Sullivan sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ed Force One at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Neil Cowie and Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, after the bands until close.
Saturday
- Guitarathon at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 2pm.
- Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco at Bench, Douglas.
- Shay Marsden at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Alex Cowley open mic at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Douglas, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy at the Union, Castletown, 8pm.
- Loud and Proud event with Mr Vincent Finery, Moaner Lisa, The Lady Isabella, Dahlia and Karmaggedon at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Lookys Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Neil Cowie and Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, after the bands until close.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Jonno Taylor at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Alice Dudley at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent. Email details and a photo to [email protected] and share your story with the Isle of Man community!