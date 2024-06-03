A new mosaic will be created at Port St Mary and the artist behind it is bringing in help from the community.
Debra Tracey, who runs Isle Be Creative from her Grenaby Studios, has created other mosaics across the island and the UK.
Now she plans to create a new one in Port St Mary to mark the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which was founded in the island by Sir William Hillary. It will depict the village’s first RNLI boat and the new one.
Debra said: ‘I was thinking of new projects last year and one of my students told me the RNLI was celebrating its 200th anniversary.
‘Then, at a Christmas fair, I got chatting to someone from the RNLI in Port St Mary which is why we are basing it there.
“We then had several meetings and the RNLI was up for it. I drew up a proposal and submitted it to the Isle of Man Arts Council and we have secured funding from them.’
Debra already has a good idea on the design of the mosaic although final details have to be ironed out.
‘The RNLI wants the original boat and the new one featured,’ she explained, ‘so I am looking at having the old one in grey and then in colour for the new boat. The mosaic will be 4ft by 8ft.’
But Debra is also keen to ensure this is a community project and already has a number of groups onboard.
‘We have Castle Rushen and Scoill Phurt le Moirrey primary schools involved,’ she said, ‘as well as the adult mental health unit and Sight Matters. We will also be opening it up to the public but we will be limited by how many can be involved.
‘I will send out the pieces to the different groups with the design and they can then piece it together. I want to make sure it is accessible and enjoyable for all the groups taking part.’
Debra believes it is important to celebrate the fact the RNLI was founded in the island and makes the need to mark it in a more permanent way all the more poignant.
‘It is really important the RNLI, which was conceived over there, is recognised,’ she said. ‘This is a special charity and a special place.’
The mosaic will hopefully be in place at Port St Mary, off Bayview Road, by September.
Debra has created many mosaic art works, including the mosaic wallaby which is proudly in pace at Douglas Quay which was part of the wallaby trail and the train mosaic at Castletown Train Station. She has also created work at the likes of Bollington, Macclesfield and Manchester.
Anyone wishing to take part can email Debra at: [email protected] or visit the www.islebecreative.co.im website.